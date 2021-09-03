9OT scores, highlights: Week 2

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 2 of the high school football season is officially in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, Rick Hernandez and Stephanie Shields — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.
First Thoughts
9 Overtime Game of the Week: Andress def. Parkland, 24-20
Del Valle def. Pebble Hills, 45-31
Eastlake def. Canutillo, 37-14
Eastwood def. Hanks, 75-27
Chapin def. Coronado, 39-7
Ysleta def. Socorro, 35-34
San Angelo Central def. Montwood, 34-29
Midland Christian def. Franklin, 51-20
Burges def. Bel Air, 56-38
Horizon def. Bowie, 54-20
Mountain View def. Irvin, 21-20
Jefferson def. San Elizario, 47-7
Clint def. El Paso High, 39-26
Riverside def. Cathedral, 54-7
Mayfield def. Organ Mountain, 47-10
Centennial def. Sandia, 42-21
Santa Teresa def. Gadsden, 28-14
Former Parkland cheerleader takes her talents to the NFL
‘Top 5’ Quarterbacks with Ed Stansbury
Whataburger Play of the Game
Other Finals
Ruidoso def. Chaparral, 39-0 (Thurs.)
Austin def. El Dorado 24-21 (Thurs.)
Kermit def. Anthony, 3-0
Fabens def. Tornillo, 60-7
Bryan Rudder def. Americas, 44-7
La Cueva vs. Las Cruces, 1 p.m. (Sat.)