9OT scores, highlights: Week 12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football regular season is in the books and it’s time for the playoffs. The 9 Overtime crew — Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, Rick Hernandez and Sam Guzman — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.
First Thoughts
Game of the Week: Odessa Permian def. Franklin, 56-28
Play of the Week
Eastlake def. San Angelo Central, 21-17
Midland Legacy def. Pebble Hills, 43-22
Eastwood def. Abilene High, 31-27
Chapin def. Amarillo Caprock, 29-28
Amarillo High def. Del Valle, 45-21
Amarillo Tascosa def. El Dorado, 53-7
Lubbock Coronado def. Bel Air, 67-7
Horizon def. Burges, 57-56
Canutillo def. Jefferson, 41-13
Parkland def. Austin, 42-21
Clint def. San Angelo Lakeview, 33-7
Riverside def. Big Spring, 34-7
Las Cruces def. Centennial, 35-21
#9OT Top 9 Performers
Final Thoughts