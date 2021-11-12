9OT scores, highlights: Week 12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football regular season is in the books and it’s time for the playoffs. The 9 Overtime crew — Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, Rick Hernandez and Sam Guzman — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.

First Thoughts

Game of the Week: Odessa Permian def. Franklin, 56-28

Play of the Week

Eastlake def. San Angelo Central, 21-17

Midland Legacy def. Pebble Hills, 43-22

Eastwood def. Abilene High, 31-27

Chapin def. Amarillo Caprock, 29-28

Amarillo High def. Del Valle, 45-21

Amarillo Tascosa def. El Dorado, 53-7

Lubbock Coronado def. Bel Air, 67-7

Horizon def. Burges, 57-56

Canutillo def. Jefferson, 41-13

Parkland def. Austin, 42-21

Clint def. San Angelo Lakeview, 33-7

Riverside def. Big Spring, 34-7

Las Cruces def. Centennial, 35-21

#9OT Top 9 Performers

Final Thoughts

9 Overtime Playoff Scoreboard