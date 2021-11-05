9OT scores, highlights: Week 11

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school football regular season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, Rick Hernandez and Sam Guzman — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

First Thoughts

9 Overtime Game of the Week: Chapin def. Del Valle, 14-10

Franklin def. Pebble Hills, 35-13

Canutillo def. Horizon, 43-34

Austin def. Bowie, 51-0

Burges def. El Paso High, 56-22

Andress def. Jefferson, 35-21

Eastwood def. Americas, 72-8

Montwood def. Socorro, 41-13

El Dorado def. Bel Air, 63-21

Parkland def. Hanks, 49-0

Mayfield def. Los Alamos, 49-3

Warner, Contreras coaching at alma maters

Play of the Week

#9OT: Top 5 quarterbacks for Week 10

Bi-District Playoffs preview

Other Finals

•Mountain View def. Fabens, 22-15

•Clint def. San Elizario, 49-7

•Alpine def. Anthony, 48-13

•Odessa Compass def. Tornillo, 28-22 (F/OT)

•Cathedral def. Savio, 35-34