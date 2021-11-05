9OT scores, highlights: Week 11

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school football regular season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, Rick Hernandez and Sam Guzman — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.
First Thoughts
9 Overtime Game of the Week: Chapin def. Del Valle, 14-10
Franklin def. Pebble Hills, 35-13
Canutillo def. Horizon, 43-34
Austin def. Bowie, 51-0
Burges def. El Paso High, 56-22
Andress def. Jefferson, 35-21
Eastwood def. Americas, 72-8
Montwood def. Socorro, 41-13
El Dorado def. Bel Air, 63-21
Parkland def. Hanks, 49-0
Mayfield def. Los Alamos, 49-3
Warner, Contreras coaching at alma maters
Play of the Week
#9OT: Top 5 quarterbacks for Week 10
Bi-District Playoffs preview
Other Finals
•Mountain View def. Fabens, 22-15
•Clint def. San Elizario, 49-7
•Alpine def. Anthony, 48-13
•Odessa Compass def. Tornillo, 28-22 (F/OT)
•Cathedral def. Savio, 35-34