9OT scores, highlights: Week 10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The final week of the high school football regular season is in the books and the playoff picture is beginning to take form, pending a couple coin tosses on Saturday.

In the 9 Overtime Game of the Week, Parkland captures their third consecutive district championship with a win over Canutillo. Del Valle also adds to their collection of district titles with a win over El Dorado and Andress claims a share of the District 2-5A, Division II championship with the likes of Burges and Irvin.

Saturday will feature two District 1-6A games that will crown a district champ and the final playoff spot in the district will be up for grabs. In addition, coin flips will determine the majority of next week’s Bi-District Playoff pairings, however, there are a handful of matchups already set for next week.

Game of the Week: Parkland def. Canutillo, 28-14

Del Valle def. El Dorado, 44-26

Ysleta def. Hanks, 49-31

Andress def. Jefferson, 71-0

Austin def. El Paso, 47-6

Unsung heroes: athletic trainers adapt to COVID-19

Senior Showcase: Montwood wide receiver Aaron Morales

Play of the Week

Playoff Picture