9OT scores, highlights: Week 10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 10 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores and Sam Guzman — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Click here to see all week 10 scores.

First thoughts

9 Overtime Game of the Week: Austin def. Jefferson, 42-19

#9OT Week 10 Play of the Week

Andress def. El Paso High, 72-8

Burges def. Irvin, 54-20

Franklin def. Americas, 25-21

Pebble Hills def. Montwood, 30-27

Eastwood def. Coronado, 41-19

Del Valle def. Bel Air, 42-7

Parkland def. Ysleta, 49-8

Riverside def. Clint, 42-7

Las Cruces def. Organ Mountain, 49-13

Borderland talent leads UTEP football surge

Jefferson continues “Wave of Love” with El Paso Children’s Hospital

#9OT Top Five: Offensive Linemen

A Look Ahead to Week 11