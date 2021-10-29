9OT scores, highlights: Week 10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 10 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores and Sam Guzman — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.
First thoughts
9 Overtime Game of the Week: Austin def. Jefferson, 42-19
#9OT Week 10 Play of the Week
Andress def. El Paso High, 72-8
Burges def. Irvin, 54-20
Franklin def. Americas, 25-21
Pebble Hills def. Montwood, 30-27
Eastwood def. Coronado, 41-19
Del Valle def. Bel Air, 42-7
Parkland def. Ysleta, 49-8
Riverside def. Clint, 42-7
Las Cruces def. Organ Mountain, 49-13
Borderland talent leads UTEP football surge
Jefferson continues “Wave of Love” with El Paso Children’s Hospital
#9OT Top Five: Offensive Linemen
A Look Ahead to Week 11