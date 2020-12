EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school football playoffs kicked off across the state of Texas on Friday night and El Paso has five school advancing to the Area Round, after capturing Bi-District wins. Del Valle, Burges, Horizon, Canutillo, and Parkland will all represent the Sun City in the second round of the playoffs.

The 9 Overtime crew has you covered with highlights from El Paso, Midland, Odessa, Lubbock, and Amarillo.

Parkland def. Austin, 21-7

San Angelo Central def. Eastlake, 54-35

Midland Lee def. Montwood, 66-21

Permian def. Franklin, 37-26

Del Valle def. Lubbock Monterey, 44-43

Amarillo Tascosa def. Chapin, 56-7

Lubbock Coronado def. Bel Air, 82-35

Burges def. Ysleta, 42-6

Horizon def. Irvin, 40-26

