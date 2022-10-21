EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week nine of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.
First Thoughts-
9 Overtime Game of the Week- Riverside defeats Austin 33-13
Eastwood defeats Montwood 43-17
Pebble Hills defeats Franklin 34-14
Americas defeats Coronado 38-35
El Dorado defeats Socorro 50-0
Parkland defeats Bel Air 44-21
Del Valle defeats Hanks 63-7
Ysleta defeats Horizon 44-23
Canutillo defeats Chapin 26-0
Andress defeats Jefferson 49-6
El Paso defeats Burges 27-16
San Elizario defeats Bowie 31-14
Fort Stockton defeats Mountain View 62-21
Monahans defeats Fabens 61-0
Roswell defeats Mayfield 49-14
Gadsden defeats Santa Teresa 21-8
Kickin’ it with Julian Melucci
Coldest Zone
Top Five Quarterbacks
Play of the Week
Next Week/Final Thoughts