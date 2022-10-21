Photos taken by our 9 Overtime Crew.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week nine of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.

9 Overtime Game of the Week- Riverside defeats Austin 33-13

Eastwood defeats Montwood 43-17

Pebble Hills defeats Franklin 34-14

Americas defeats Coronado 38-35

El Dorado defeats Socorro 50-0

Parkland defeats Bel Air 44-21

Del Valle defeats Hanks 63-7

Ysleta defeats Horizon 44-23

Canutillo defeats Chapin 26-0

Andress defeats Jefferson 49-6

El Paso defeats Burges 27-16

San Elizario defeats Bowie 31-14

Fort Stockton defeats Mountain View 62-21

Monahans defeats Fabens 61-0

Roswell defeats Mayfield 49-14

Gadsden defeats Santa Teresa 21-8

