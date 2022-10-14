EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week eight of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.
First Thoughts-
9 Overtime Game of the Week- Franklin defeats Eastlake 26-12
Pebble Hills defeats Montwood 38-35
Americas defeats El Dorado 49-42
Eastwood defeats Socorro 59-7
Canutillo defeats Andress 49-20
Chapin defeats Burges 40-7
El Paso defeats Jefferson 21-15
Riverside defeats San Elizario 51-6
Bowie defeats Irvin 28-21
Clint defeats Mountain View 28-27
Pecos defeats Fabens 16-14
Forsan defeats Anthony 37-0
Las Cruces defeats Organ Mountain 31-21
Gadsden defeats Chaparral 44-0
Bel Air in Rare Air- Highlanders are 1 of 21 Texas HS Football Teams with 7-0 Record
Coldest Zone
Top Five Defenders
Play of the Week/Final Thoughts