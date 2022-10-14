Photos captured from our 9 Overtime crew.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week eight of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.

First Thoughts-

9 Overtime Game of the Week- Franklin defeats Eastlake 26-12

Pebble Hills defeats Montwood 38-35

Americas defeats El Dorado 49-42

Eastwood defeats Socorro 59-7

Canutillo defeats Andress 49-20

Chapin defeats Burges 40-7

El Paso defeats Jefferson 21-15

Riverside defeats San Elizario 51-6

Bowie defeats Irvin 28-21

Clint defeats Mountain View 28-27

Pecos defeats Fabens 16-14

Forsan defeats Anthony 37-0

Las Cruces defeats Organ Mountain 31-21

Gadsden defeats Chaparral 44-0

Bel Air in Rare Air- Highlanders are 1 of 21 Texas HS Football Teams with 7-0 Record

Coldest Zone

Top Five Defenders

Play of the Week/Final Thoughts