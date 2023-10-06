Photos captured by the KTSM 9 News crew

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 7 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Jason Flores, and Jesus Baltazar — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.

First thoughts

Game of the Week: Eastwood def. Americas 26-21

Game of the Week – Coach’s Spotlight

Pebble Hills def. Socorro 44-7

Coronado def. El Dorado 19-7

Montwood def. Eastlake 41-20

Del Valle def. Parkland 63-28

Ysleta def. Bel Air 21-14

Hanks def. Horizon 31-14

Canutillo def. Burges 28-0

Andress def. El Paso 15-12

Chapin def. Jefferson 49-0

Riverside def. Irvin 59-7

Austin def. San Elizario 54-7

Fort Stockton def. Clint 54-21

Anthony def. Christoval 15-0

Centennial def. Hobbs 28-7

Mayfield def. Santa Teresa 53-0

Eastwood Brothers

Coldest Zone – Top 5

Play of the Week