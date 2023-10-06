EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 7 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Jason Flores, and Jesus Baltazar — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.
by: Luisa Barrios
Posted:
Updated:
