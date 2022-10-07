EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week seven of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.
First Thoughts-
9 Overtime Game of the Week- Del Valle defeats Parkland 20-14
Bel Air defeats Ysleta 49-8
Hanks defeats Horizon 48-34
Eastwood defeats Americas 20-19
Pebble Hills defeats Socorro 62-0
El Dorado defeats Coronado 51-31
Eastlake defeats Montwood 48-20
Canutillo defeats Burges 31-0
Andress defeats El Paso 27-7
Chapin defeats Jefferson 52-8
Riverside defeats Irvin 42-7
Austin defeats San Elizario 42-7
Mountain View defeats Fabens 35-27
Alamogordo defeats Las Cruces 13-10
Ballin’ Like Pops: Franklin’s Shay Smith follows his father’s football footsteps
Top Five Running Backs
Play of the Week/Final Thoughts