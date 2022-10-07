Pictures captured from our 9 Overtime Crew.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week seven of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.

First Thoughts-

9 Overtime Game of the Week- Del Valle defeats Parkland 20-14

Bel Air defeats Ysleta 49-8

Hanks defeats Horizon 48-34

Eastwood defeats Americas 20-19

Pebble Hills defeats Socorro 62-0

El Dorado defeats Coronado 51-31

Eastlake defeats Montwood 48-20

Canutillo defeats Burges 31-0

Andress defeats El Paso 27-7

Chapin defeats Jefferson 52-8

Riverside defeats Irvin 42-7

Austin defeats San Elizario 42-7

Mountain View defeats Fabens 35-27

Alamogordo defeats Las Cruces 13-10

Ballin’ Like Pops: Franklin’s Shay Smith follows his father’s football footsteps

Top Five Running Backs

Play of the Week/Final Thoughts