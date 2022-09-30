EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.
First Thoughts-
9 Overtime Game of the Week– Eastwood defeats Coronado 49-14
Americas defeats Pebble Hills 23-21
Eastlake defeats Socorro 34-0
Montwood defeats Franklin 43-42
Bushland defeats Riverside 56-14
Del Valle defeats Horizon 62-0
Parkland defeats Ysleta 57-7
Bel Air defeats Hanks 41-24
Chapin defeats Chaparral 61-0
Irvin defeats El Paso 43-20
Cathedral V Bowie
San Elizario defeats Fabens 27-15
Hobbs defeats Las Cruces 44-28
Gadsden defeats Valencia 20-13
Coldest Zone Breakdown
Top Five Receivers