EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 5 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and tonight’s UTEP game.
First Thoughts-
UTEP V Boise State
9 Overtime Game of the Week – Bel Air V Jefferson
Pebble Hills defeats Coronado 49-20
Eastwood defeats El Dorado 56-34
Franklin defeats Socorro 70-0
Eastlake defeats Americas 24-22
Canutillo defeats Parkland 35-7
Del Valle defeats Chapin 36-0
Austin defeats El Paso 32-7
Midland defeats Andress 74-14
Riverside defeats Horizon 65-13
Fort Stockton defeats Ysleta 34-14
Anthony defeats Bowie 21-12
Centennial defeats Organ Mountain 49-10
Coldest Zone
Top Five Quarterbacks
Play of the Week/Final Thoughts