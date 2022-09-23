











EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 5 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and tonight’s UTEP game.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

First Thoughts-

UTEP V Boise State

9 Overtime Game of the Week – Bel Air V Jefferson

Pebble Hills defeats Coronado 49-20

Eastwood defeats El Dorado 56-34

Franklin defeats Socorro 70-0

Eastlake defeats Americas 24-22

Canutillo defeats Parkland 35-7

Del Valle defeats Chapin 36-0

Austin defeats El Paso 32-7

Midland defeats Andress 74-14

Riverside defeats Horizon 65-13

Fort Stockton defeats Ysleta 34-14

Anthony defeats Bowie 21-12

Centennial defeats Organ Mountain 49-10

Coldest Zone

Top Five Quarterbacks

Play of the Week/Final Thoughts