











EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.

First Thoughts-

9 Overtime Game of the Week – Del Valle defeats Canutillo 38-7

Franklin defeats Americas 56-29

Eastlake defeats Coronado 35-21

Montwood defeats Socorro 63-0

Pebble Hills defeats El Dorado 35-22

Parkland defeats Chapin 45-21

Austin defeats Hanks 56-14

Andress defeats Horizon 30-8

Jefferson defeats Bowie 17-14

Bel Air defeats Clint 38-7

Burges defeats Ysleta 24-21

Mountain View defeats Irvin 40-17

Las Cruces defeats Mayfield 35-7

Santa Teresa defeats Valencia 28-22

No Love Lost: Las Cruces & Mayfield Rivalry Lives On

Colden Zone Breakdown

Top 5 Defenders

Play of the Week/Final Thoughts – Chapin V Parkland