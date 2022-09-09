EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 3 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.
First Thoughts–
9 Overtime Game of the Week – Pebble Hills defeats Eastwood 40-22
Eastlake defeats El Dorado 24-10
Franklin defeats Coronado 57-23
Americas defeats Montwood 40-37
Canutillo defeats Austin 35-0
Del Valle defeats Andress 44-13
Riverside defeats Jefferson 42-14
Parkland defeats Burges 27-7
Ysleta defeats Bowie 49-26
Hanks defeats Irvin 70-21
Bel Air defeats Chaparral 53-0
Seminole defeats Mountain View 60-21
Fort Stockton defeats Horizon 31-3
Cathedral defeats Fabens 12-7
Centennial defeats Mayfield 49-13
Rio Rancho defeats Organ Mountain 20-13
Hatch Valley defeats Anthony 37-33
El Dorado Estrada Brothers
Top Five Receivers-
Play of the Week-
Final Thoughts-