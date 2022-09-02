EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 2 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.
9 Overtime Game of the Week – Parkland defeats Austin 9-7
Pebble Hills defeats Del Valle 50-13
Eastwood defeats Las Cruces 63-35
Canutillo defeats Coronado 36-20
El Paso defeats Hanks 30-33
Riverside defeats Burges 54-13
El Dorado defeats Chapin 20-10
Franklin defeats Andress 42-0
Rio Rancho defeats Eastlake 13-7
San Angelo Central defeats Montwood 52-49
Jefferson defeats Irvin 31-14
Bowie defeats Horizon 31-20
La Cueva defeats Centenial 28-21
Clint defeats Ysleta 21-14
Mountain View defeats Cathedral 35-14
