EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 2 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.

First Thoughts–

9 Overtime Game of the Week – Parkland defeats Austin 9-7

Pebble Hills defeats Del Valle 50-13

Eastwood defeats Las Cruces 63-35

Canutillo defeats Coronado 36-20

El Paso defeats Hanks 30-33

Riverside defeats Burges 54-13

El Dorado defeats Chapin 20-10

Franklin defeats Andress 42-0

Rio Rancho defeats Eastlake 13-7

San Angelo Central defeats Montwood 52-49

Jefferson defeats Irvin 31-14

Bowie defeats Horizon 31-20

La Cueva defeats Centenial 28-21

Clint defeats Ysleta 21-14

Mountain View defeats Cathedral 35-14

Organ Mountain’s Abe Romero

Top 5 Runningbacks

#9OT Week 2 – Play of the Week

#9OT Week 2 – Final Thoughts