EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 12 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.

First thoughts

Game of the Week – Frenship defeats Eastwood 87-58

Permian defeats Pebble Hills 26-13

Midland defeats Americas 31-21

Midland Legacy defeats Montwood 64-19

Amarillo Tascosa defeats Del Valle 50-25

Amarillo defeats Bel Air 49-0

Lubbock Cooper defeats Parkland 67-7

Abilene defeats Hanks 84-14

Canutillo defeats Amarillo Palo Duro 28-7

Abilene Cooper defeats Chapin 42-27

Abilene Wylie defeats Andress 55-7

Rider defeats Burges 57-6

Riverside defeats Big Spring 49-20

Brownwood defeats San Elizario 56-0

Wall defeats Tornillo 66-0

Las Cruces defeats Centennial 38-34

Roswell defeats Mayfield 50-0

From football foes to friends

Top 5