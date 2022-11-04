Photos captured by our 9 Overtime crew

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The final week of the regular season for high school football is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.

First Thoughts

9 Overtime Game of the Week- Eastwood defeats Eastlake 42-0

Franklin defeats El Dorado 42-24

Americas defeats Socorro 56-0

Coronado defeats Montwood 41-35

Del Valle defeats Bel Air 66-7

Ysleta defeats Hanks 28-10

Parkland defeats Horizon 48-10

Andress defeats Chapin 35-28

Canutillo defeats El Paso 49-0

Riverside defeats Bowie 63-6

Austin defeats Irvin 28-7

Monahans defeats Clint 58-14

Fort Stockton defeats Fabens 44-7

Mayfield defeats Santa Teresa 21-10

Borderland Bi-District Playoff Breakdowns

Coldest Zone

Top Five Wide Receivers

Play of the Week/Final Thoughts