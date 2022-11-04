EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The final week of the regular season for high school football is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
First Thoughts
9 Overtime Game of the Week- Eastwood defeats Eastlake 42-0
Franklin defeats El Dorado 42-24
Americas defeats Socorro 56-0
Coronado defeats Montwood 41-35
Del Valle defeats Bel Air 66-7
Ysleta defeats Hanks 28-10
Parkland defeats Horizon 48-10
Andress defeats Chapin 35-28
Canutillo defeats El Paso 49-0
Riverside defeats Bowie 63-6
Austin defeats Irvin 28-7
Monahans defeats Clint 58-14
Fort Stockton defeats Fabens 44-7
Mayfield defeats Santa Teresa 21-10
Borderland Bi-District Playoff Breakdowns
Coldest Zone
Top Five Wide Receivers
Play of the Week/Final Thoughts