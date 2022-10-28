Photos captured from our 9 Overtime crew.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week ten of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

First Thoughts-

9 Overtime Game of the Week- Chapin defeats El Paso High 42-6

Canutillo defeats Jefferson 51-8

Andress defeats Burges 28-25

Pebble Hills defeats Eastlake 38-14

Eastwood defeats Franklin 55-36

El Dorado defeats Montwood 62-34

Coronado defeats Socorro 35-0

Del Valle defeats Ysleta 57-21

Parkland defeats Hanks 49-8

Austin defeats Bowie 35-7

Irvin defeats San Elizario 22-12

Monahans defeats Mountain View 75-14

Reagan County defeats Anthony 46-6

Centennial V Las Cruces 35-14

Deming defeats Gadsden 29-12

Sam’s Story

Coldest Zone

Top Five Running Backs

Play of the Week/Final Thoughts