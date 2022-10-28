EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week ten of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.
First Thoughts-
9 Overtime Game of the Week- Chapin defeats El Paso High 42-6
Canutillo defeats Jefferson 51-8
Andress defeats Burges 28-25
Pebble Hills defeats Eastlake 38-14
Eastwood defeats Franklin 55-36
El Dorado defeats Montwood 62-34
Coronado defeats Socorro 35-0
Del Valle defeats Ysleta 57-21
Parkland defeats Hanks 49-8
Austin defeats Bowie 35-7
Irvin defeats San Elizario 22-12
Monahans defeats Mountain View 75-14
Reagan County defeats Anthony 46-6
Centennial V Las Cruces 35-14
Deming defeats Gadsden 29-12
Sam’s Story
Coldest Zone
Top Five Running Backs
Play of the Week/Final Thoughts