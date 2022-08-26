EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 1 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — , Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store
Scoreboard for #9 Overtime Week 1, 2022
First Thoughts
9 Overtime Game of the Week: Pebble Hills defeats Canutillo 23-0
#9OT Week 1 – Play of the Week
Southlake Carroll defeats Eastwood 66-14
Centennial defeats Franklin 49-21
El Dorado defeats Parkland 35-27
Riverside defeats Ysleta 55-42
Eastlake defeats Andress 27-14
Midland defeats Montwood 56-28
Coronado defeats Chapin 34-20
Del Valle defeats Burges 56-0
Bel Air defeats Irvin 56-21
Lubbock defeats Socorro 41-8
Jefferson defeats Horizon 21-19
Hanks defeats Bowie 40-15
Anthony defeats San Elizario 22-16
Mayfield defeats Santa Teresa 24-7
Star Power Rising in Class of 2023
Top 5 Quarterbacks
Final Thoughts