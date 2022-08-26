EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 1 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — , Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.

Scoreboard for #9 Overtime Week 1, 2022

First Thoughts

9 Overtime Game of the Week: Pebble Hills defeats Canutillo 23-0

#9OT Week 1 – Play of the Week

Southlake Carroll defeats Eastwood 66-14

Centennial defeats Franklin 49-21

El Dorado defeats Parkland 35-27

Riverside defeats Ysleta 55-42

Eastlake defeats Andress 27-14

Midland defeats Montwood 56-28

Coronado defeats Chapin 34-20

Del Valle defeats Burges 56-0

Bel Air defeats Irvin 56-21

Lubbock defeats Socorro 41-8

Jefferson defeats Horizon 21-19

Hanks defeats Bowie 40-15

Anthony defeats San Elizario 22-16

Mayfield defeats Santa Teresa 24-7

Star Power Rising in Class of 2023

Top 5 Quarterbacks

Final Thoughts