EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week six of the high school basketball season is in the books. Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman highlight the action from Friday night.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store
First Thoughts
GIRLS
Del Valle V Hanks
Class 6A Bi-District Playoffs
Class 5A Bi-District Playoffs
Class 4A Bi-District Playoffs
BOYS
Coronado V Franklin
Eastwood V Pebble Hills
Americas V Montwood
Jefferson V Chapin
Ysleta V Parkland
Horizon V Del Valle
Harmony V Irvin
Crane V Tornillo
Play of the Week