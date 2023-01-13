EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week two of the high school basketball season is in the books. Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman highlight the action from Friday night.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

First Thoughts

BOYS

Americas V Franklin

El Dorado V Pebble Hills

Canutillo V Chapin

Burges V El Paso

Bel Air V Parkland

Del Valle V Hanks

Horizon V Ysleta

Bowie V Harmony

San Elizario V Riverside

Cathedral V Fort Hancock

Tornillo V Odessa Compass

GIRLS

Americas V Franklin

El Dorado V Pebble Hills

Canutillo V Chapin

Burges V El Paso

Horizon V Ysleta

Bel Air V Parkland

San Elizario V Riverside

Clint V Irvin

YWA V Austin

Play of the Week