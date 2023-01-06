EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week one of the high school basketball season is in the books. Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman highlight the action from Friday night.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
First Thoughts
BOYS
Eastwood defeats Eastwood 50-49
Americas defeats Socorro 35-30
Coronado defeats Montwood 42-35
Del Valle defeats Pebble Hills 48-44
Chapin defeats Jefferson 75-25
Andress defeats El Paso 66-50
Burges defeats Canutillo 46-45
Bel Air defeats Anthony 71-52
GIRLS
Franklin defeats El Dorado 62-30
Eastwood defeats Eastlake 57-33
Montwood defeats Coronado 53-40
Chapin defeats Jefferson 72-7
Andress defeats El Paso 51-28
Burges defeats Canutillo 69-18
Bel Air defeats Hanks 33
Play of the Week