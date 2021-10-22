#9OT Scoreboard: Week 9

9 Overtime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 8 of the high school football season is underway. Tune in to #9OT on Friday night for highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, and Rick Hernandez.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Eastlake
Montwood
0
0		Del Valle
El Dorado
33
23 (F)
Jefferson
Bowie
29
7		Odessa Compass
Anthony
0
13
Socorro
Eastwood
0
0		Chapin
Bel Air
0
0
Irvin
Andress
0
0		El Paso
Austin
0
7
Ysleta
Horizon
0
0		Hanks
Canutillo
0
20
Riverside
Mountain View
13
0		San Elizario
Fabens
0
0
Hobbs
Centennial
0
7		Organ Mountain
Carlsbad
0
0
Chaparral
Deming
0
0
Coronado
Franklin (THURS.)
0
48
Americas
Pebble Hills (THURS.)
20
57		Santa Teresa
Mayfield
7
41

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

"We see this every day," Sunland Park official says

Paxton: "I don't think (record migrant encounters) are a surprise"

Sacred Heart Church receives $250K grant for restoration

City claims El Pasoan's Fighting Hunger Food Bank failed to account COVID-19 funds

KTSM 6pm news update 10/21/2021

KTSM 5pm news update 10/21/2021

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Local Sports

More Local Sports