9OT Scoreboard: Week 9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 8 of the high school football season is underway. Tune in to #9OT on Friday night for highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, and Rick Hernandez.
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Eastlake
Montwood
|0
0
|Del Valle
El Dorado
|33
23 (F)
|Jefferson
Bowie
|29
7
|Odessa Compass
Anthony
|0
13
|Socorro
Eastwood
|0
0
|Chapin
Bel Air
|0
0
|Irvin
Andress
|0
0
|El Paso
Austin
|0
7
|Ysleta
Horizon
|0
0
|Hanks
Canutillo
|0
20
|Riverside
Mountain View
|13
0
|San Elizario
Fabens
|0
0
|Hobbs
Centennial
|0
7
|Organ Mountain
Carlsbad
|0
0
|Chaparral
Deming
|0
0
|Coronado
Franklin (THURS.)
|0
48
|Americas
Pebble Hills (THURS.)
|20
57
|Santa Teresa
Mayfield
|7
41