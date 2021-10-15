#9OT Scoreboard: Week 8

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 8 of the high school football season is underway. Tune in to #9OT on Friday night for highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, and Rick Hernandez.

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Eastwood
Eastlake
Anthony
Crane
Pebble Hills
Coronado
Andress
Burgess
Austin
Irvin
Bowie
El Paso High
Horizon
Parkland
Canutillo
Ysleta
Fabens
Riverside
Mountain View
Clint
Alpine
Tornillo
Mayfield
Chaparral
Hobbs
Organ Mountain
Deming
Santa Teresa
Franklin
Socorro
Montwood
Americas (THURS.)
Las Cruces
Centennial (THURS.)
Cathedral
TMI-Episcopal (SAT.)

