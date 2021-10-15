9OT Scoreboard: Week 8

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 8 of the high school football season is underway. Tune in to #9OT on Friday night for highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, and Rick Hernandez.
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Eastwood
Eastlake
|Anthony
Crane
|Pebble Hills
Coronado
|Andress
Burgess
|Austin
Irvin
|Bowie
El Paso High
|Horizon
Parkland
|Canutillo
Ysleta
|Fabens
Riverside
|Mountain View
Clint
|Alpine
Tornillo
|Mayfield
Chaparral
|Hobbs
Organ Mountain
|Deming
Santa Teresa
|Franklin
Socorro
|Montwood
Americas (THURS.)
|Las Cruces
Centennial (THURS.)
|Cathedral
TMI-Episcopal (SAT.)