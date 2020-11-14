9OT Scoreboard: Week 7

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- Following a two-week shutdown of high school athletics in the Canutillo Independent School District (CISD), El Paso Independent School District (EPISD), and Socorro Independent School District (SISD), the restart button has been pressed on the high school football season.

Eastlake, who has played just one game prior to Thursday night, defeated Montwood 38-21 at the SISD Student Activities Complex. It was the first District 1-6A game that has been played in nearly three weeks.