9OT Scoreboard: Week 7

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two football games were abruptly canceled Friday night just hours before kickoff. El Dorado vs Del Valle and Eastwood vs Socorro were both canceled late Friday afternoon. Sources tell KTSM there were positive COVID-19 cases on both El Dorado and Socorro’s football teams.
|FINAL
|Eastlake
|38
|Montwood
|21
|Lake View
|Clint
|Mountain View
|Andrews
|El Dorado
|CANC
|Del Valle
|Ysleta
|Parkland
|Andress
|Austin
|Franklin
|Coronado
|FINAL
|Tornillo
|CANC
|Bangs
|San Elizario
|Fort Stockton
|Big Spring
|Riverside
|Bel Air
|Chapin
|Horizon
|Canutillo
|Burges
|Bowie
|Irvin
|Jefferson
|Eastwood
|CANC
|Socorro