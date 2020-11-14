#9OT Scoreboard: Week 7

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two football games were abruptly canceled Friday night just hours before kickoff. El Dorado vs Del Valle and Eastwood vs Socorro were both canceled late Friday afternoon. Sources tell KTSM there were positive COVID-19 cases on both El Dorado and Socorro’s football teams.

FINAL
Eastlake38
Montwood21
Lake View
Clint
Mountain View
Andrews
El DoradoCANC
Del Valle
Ysleta
Parkland
Andress
Austin
Franklin
Coronado
FINAL
TornilloCANC
Bangs
San Elizario
Fort Stockton
Big Spring
Riverside
Bel Air
Chapin
Horizon
Canutillo
Burges
Bowie
Irvin
Jefferson
EastwoodCANC
Socorro

