9OT Scoreboard: Week 6

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 6 of the high school football season is underway. Tune in to #9OT on Friday night for highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, Rick Hernandez and Stephanie Shields.
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|CORONADO
MONTWOOD
|0
34 (F)
|ALPINE
RIVERSIDE
|0
56
|PEBBLE HILLS
EASTLAKE
|6
7
|GADSDEN
LOVINGTON
|0
0
|COBRE
ANTHONY
|0
0
|FRANKLIN
EASTWOOD
|28
14
|HANKS
DEL VALLE
|0
21
|CANUTILLO
BEL AIR
|21
6
|CHAPIN
CLINT
|0
0
|AUSTIN
ANDRESS
|7
13
|BOWIE
BURGES
|7
21
|JEFFERSON
IRVIN
|YSLETA
EL PASO
|21
14
|TORNILLO
SAN ELIZARIO
|0
6
|PECOS
MOUNTAIN VIEW
|30
34
|ST. MICHAELS
CATHEDRAL
|0
0
|CENTENNIAL
ORGAN MOUNTAIN
|7
14
|ALAMOGORDO
CHAPRRAL
|14
0
|FABENS
LAKE VIEW
|0
28
|AMERICAS
SOCORRO
|26
0 (F)
|CARLSBAD
LAS CRUCES
|13
42 (F)
|PARKLAND
EL DORADO (THURS.)
|46
50 (F)