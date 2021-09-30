#9OT Scoreboard: Week 6

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 6 of the high school football season is underway. Tune in to #9OT on Friday night for highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, Rick Hernandez and Stephanie Shields.

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
CORONADO
MONTWOOD
0
34 (F)		ALPINE
RIVERSIDE
0
56
PEBBLE HILLS
EASTLAKE
6
7		GADSDEN
LOVINGTON
0
0
COBRE
ANTHONY
0
0		FRANKLIN
EASTWOOD
28
14
HANKS
DEL VALLE
0
21		CANUTILLO
BEL AIR
21
6
CHAPIN
CLINT
0
0		AUSTIN
ANDRESS
7
13
BOWIE
BURGES
7
21		JEFFERSON
IRVIN
YSLETA
EL PASO
21
14		TORNILLO
SAN ELIZARIO
0
6
PECOS
MOUNTAIN VIEW
30
34		ST. MICHAELS
CATHEDRAL
0
0
CENTENNIAL
ORGAN MOUNTAIN
7
14		ALAMOGORDO
CHAPRRAL
14
0
FABENS
LAKE VIEW
0
28		AMERICAS
SOCORRO
26
0 (F)
CARLSBAD
LAS CRUCES		13
42 (F)		PARKLAND
EL DORADO (THURS.)
46
50 (F)

