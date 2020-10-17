Skip to content
#9OT Scoreboard: Week 3
9 Overtime
Posted:
Oct 16, 2020 / 07:51 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Oct 16, 2020 / 07:51 PM MDT
Socorro
PPD
Americas
PPD
Eastlake
PPD
Pebble Hills
PPD
Montwood
PPD
Coronado
PPD
Riverside
PPD
Fabens
PPD
Crane
49
Anthony
0
Half
Tornillo
6
Alpine
34
2nd Qtr
Austin
26
Bel Air
7
2nd Qtr
Irvin
14
Hanks
14
2nd Qtr
Clint
28
Mountain View
0
2nd Qtr
Eastwood
12
Franklin
7
2nd Qtr
Cathedral
0
San Elizario
6
2nd Qtr
