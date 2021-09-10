9OT Scoreboard: Week 3

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is officially underway after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night.
|TEAM
|FINAL
|TEAM
|FINAL
|Socorro HS
|46
|Eastwood HS
|14
|El Paso HS
|23
|Smithson Valley HS
|42
|Burges HS
|13
|Bel Air HS
|14
|Montwood HS
|29
|Jefferson HS
|33
|Mayfield HS
|23
|Canutillo HS
|34
|Centennial HS
|56
|Chapin HS
|13
|Parkland HS
|13
|Goddard HS
|36
|Eastlake HS
|36
|Austin HS
|14
|Franklin HS
|41
|Hanks HS
|27
|Andress HS
|21
|Bowie HS
|26
|Coronado HS
|10
|Irvin HS
|35 (2)
|Carlsbad HS
|9
|San Elizario HS
|7
|Americas HS
|36
|Horizon HS
|34
|Del Valle HS
|49
|Fort Stockton HS
|40
|Riverside HS
|52 (4)
|Cathedral HS
|10
|Ysleta HS
|27
|Fabens HS
|6
|Clint HS
|28
|Mountain View HS
|53
|Gadsden HS
|6
|Chaparral HS
|0
|Hatch Valley HS
|6
|Las Cruces HS
|7
|Anthony HS
|41
|Rio Rancho (Cleveland) HS
|42
|Santa Teresa HS
|30
|El Dorado HS
|16
|Alamogordo HS
|29
|Pebble Hills HS
|34
