9OT Scoreboard: Week 3

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is officially underway after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night.

TEAM FINAL TEAM FINAL Socorro HS 46 Eastwood HS 14 El Paso HS 23 Smithson Valley HS 42 Burges HS 13 Bel Air HS 14 Montwood HS 29 Jefferson HS 33 Mayfield HS 23 Canutillo HS 34 Centennial HS 56 Chapin HS 13 Parkland HS 13 Goddard HS 36 Eastlake HS 36 Austin HS 14 Franklin HS 41 Hanks HS 27 Andress HS 21 Bowie HS 26 Coronado HS 10 Irvin HS 35 (2) Carlsbad HS 9 San Elizario HS 7 Americas HS 36 Horizon HS 34 Del Valle HS 49 Fort Stockton HS 40 Riverside HS 52 (4) Cathedral HS 10 Ysleta HS 27 Fabens HS 6 Clint HS 28 Mountain View HS 53 Gadsden HS 6 Chaparral HS 0 Hatch Valley HS 6 Las Cruces HS 7 Anthony HS 41 Rio Rancho (Cleveland) HS 42 Santa Teresa HS 30 El Dorado HS 16 Alamogordo HS 29 Pebble Hills HS 34

