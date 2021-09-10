#9OT Scoreboard: Week 3

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is officially underway after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night.

TEAMFINALTEAMFINAL
Socorro HS46Eastwood HS14
El Paso HS23Smithson Valley HS42
Burges HS13Bel Air HS14
Montwood HS29Jefferson HS33
Mayfield HS23Canutillo HS34
Centennial HS56Chapin HS13
Parkland HS13 Goddard HS36
Eastlake HS36Austin HS14
Franklin HS41Hanks HS27
Andress HS21Bowie HS26
Coronado HS10Irvin HS35 (2)
Carlsbad HS9San Elizario HS7
Americas HS36Horizon HS34
Del Valle HS49Fort Stockton HS40
Riverside HS52 (4)Cathedral HS10
Ysleta HS27Fabens HS6
Clint HS28Mountain View HS53
Gadsden HS6Chaparral HS0
Hatch Valley HS6 Las Cruces HS7
Anthony HS41Rio Rancho (Cleveland) HS42
Santa Teresa HS30El Dorado HS16
Alamogordo HS29Pebble Hills HS34

