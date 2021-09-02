#9OT Scoreboard: Week 2

9 Overtime

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 2 of the high school football season is officially underway. Tune-in to 9 Overtime on Friday at 10:15 p.m. for all the scores and highlights with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, Rick Hernandez and Stephanie Shields.

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Austin24Chapin
El Dorado21 F/Thur.Coronado

San Angelo CentralBurges
MontwoodBel Air

AnthonyAndress
KermitParkland

FranklinBowie
Midland ChristianHorizon

Pebble HillsEl Paso High
Del ValleClint

Eastlake Mountain View
CanutilloIrvin

EastwoodJefferson
HanksSan Elizario

Bryan Rudder Riverside
AmericasCathedral
Tornillo
Fabens
TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Organ MountainsGadsden
MayfieldSanta Teresa

CentennialYsleta
SandiaSocorro

Chaparral La Cueva
RuidosoLas CrucesSaturday

