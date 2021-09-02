9OT Scoreboard: Week 2

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 2 of the high school football season is officially underway. Tune-in to 9 Overtime on Friday at 10:15 p.m. for all the scores and highlights with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, Rick Hernandez and Stephanie Shields.
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Austin
|24
|Chapin
|El Dorado
|21 F/Thur.
|Coronado
|San Angelo Central
|Burges
|Montwood
|Bel Air
|Anthony
|Andress
|Kermit
|Parkland
|Franklin
|Bowie
|Midland Christian
|Horizon
|Pebble Hills
|El Paso High
|Del Valle
|Clint
|Eastlake
|Mountain View
|Canutillo
|Irvin
|Eastwood
|Jefferson
|Hanks
|San Elizario
|Bryan Rudder
|Riverside
|Americas
|Cathedral
|Tornillo
|Fabens
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Organ Mountains
|Gadsden
|Mayfield
|Santa Teresa
|Centennial
|Ysleta
|Sandia
|Socorro
|Chaparral
|La Cueva
|Ruidoso
|Las Cruces
|Saturday