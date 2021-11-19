9OT Scoreboard: Week 13

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – High school football playoffs are underway. Keep up to date with the scores here.
|TEAMS
|SCORE
|PARKLAND
LUBBOCK COOPER (THURS.)
|14
51 (F)
|CHAPIN
MANSFIELD SUMMIT
|7
56 (F)
|CLINT
WICHITA FALLS (THURS.)
|19
53 (F)
|EASTLAKE
BYRON NELSON
|14
49
|EASTWOOD
BOSWELL
|14
10
|HORIZON
GRAPEVINE
|14
21
|RIDER
ANDRESS
|37
13 (F)
|V. SUE CLEVELAND
LAS CRUCES
|28
7
|LAKE WORTH
RIVERSIDE
|13
21
|CANUTILLO
RANDALL
|27
24 (F)