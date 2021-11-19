#9OT Scoreboard: Week 13

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – High school football playoffs are underway. Keep up to date with the scores here.

TEAMSSCORETEAMSSCORE
PARKLAND
LUBBOCK COOPER (THURS.)
14
51 (F)		CHAPIN
MANSFIELD SUMMIT
7
56 (F)
CLINT
WICHITA FALLS (THURS.)
19
53 (F)		EASTLAKE
BYRON NELSON
14
49
EASTWOOD
BOSWELL
14
10		HORIZON
GRAPEVINE
14
21
RIDER
ANDRESS
37
13 (F)		V. SUE CLEVELAND
LAS CRUCES
28
7
LAKE WORTH
RIVERSIDE		13
21		CANUTILLO
RANDALL		27
24 (F)

