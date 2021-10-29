9OT Scoreboard: Week 10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 10 of the high school football season is underway. Tune in to #9OT on Friday night for highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, and Rick Hernandez.
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Franklin
Americas
|0
14
|Eastwood
Coronado
|Bel Air
Del Valle
|Horizon
Hanks
|Parkland
Ysleta
|Andress
El Paso High
|Austin
Jefferson
|Burges
Irvin
|Clint
Riverside
|Mountain View
San Elizario
|Tornillo
Crane
|Las Cruces
Organ Mountain
|Santa Teresa
Chaparral
|Montwood
Pebble Hills
|Chapin
El Dorado (THURS.)
|48
7 (F)
|Deming
Mayfield (THURS.)
|14
21 (F)
|Eastlake
Socorro (THURS.)
|43
20 (F)