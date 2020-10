EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - The District 1-6A gridiron showdown between Americas and Eastlake has been postponed, Socorro Independent School District confirmed to KTSM on Wednesday.

Originally scheduled to be played at 4 p.m. Friday at the SAC, the clash between the Falcons and Trail Blazers, which was slated to be the 9 Overtime Game of the Week, has been postponed because of a case of COVID-19, sources told KTSM.