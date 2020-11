EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school football season enters Week 7 with what was supposed to be a schedule. Hours before kickoff El Dorado vs Del Valle and Eastwood vs Socorro were both canceled. Sources tell KTSM there were positive COVID-19 cases on both El Dorado and Socorro’s football teams.

The 9 Overtime crew has you covered with highlights, feature stories, and a look ahead to the future of high school football during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Game of the Week: Frankin def. Coronado, 35-7

Clint def. Lake View, 30-14

Big Spring def. Riverside, 32-26 in 3OT

Andrews def. Mountain View, 67-0

Chapin def. Bel Air, 38-35

Parkland def. Ysleta, 61-14

Canutillo def. Horizon, 54-0

Andress def. Austin, 28-21

Burges def. Bowie, 49-14

Irvin def. Jefferson, 42-8

Westside Bowl Rivalry

Senior Showcase: Eastlake ATH Blas Compean

Play of the Week