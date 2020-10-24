9OT Highlights: Week 4

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- Add three more high school football games to the list of games in El Paso that have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19: Franklin vs. Eastlake, Bel Air vs. Ysleta, and Cathedral vs. Tornillo.

Bel Air and Ysleta were scheduled to meet on Friday night at Highlander Stadium. The game has been canceled and will not be rescheduled since it's a non-district game, sources confirm to KTSM. The Ysleta Independent School District has not yet confirmed the cancellation.