Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Top Stories
See the 71 movies titles coming to Netflix in November
Top Stories
U.S. Naval Air Forces say aircrew did not survive plane crash in Magnolia Springs
Video
Top Stories
Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft: ‘Time is of the essence’
Social media scams surging amid coronavirus pandemic, FTC reports
Video
Illinois health director fights back tears during COVID death totals, urges people to battle ‘pandemic fatigue’
Video
Officials track down first-ever ‘murder hornet’ nest in Washington
Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Police identify man killed in fatal crash on Edgemere and Lee Blvd., say he was reportedly intoxicated
Top Stories
Update: One man dead in Far East El Paso crash
Weather
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Celina’s Friday Forecast
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Canadian cold front drops temperature highs
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record heat before we see winter weather
Celina’s Thursday Forecast
Weather on the go: Temperatures will remain high Thursday before Friday’s cold-front arrives
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Winter weather is heading our way
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
Locomotive FC
National Sports
9 Overtime
Top Stories
#9OT Highlights: Week 4
Video
Top Stories
#9OT Scoreboard: Week 4
Top Stories
Mares making his mark for Locomotive FC
Video
UTEP looks for first Eastern Time Zone win in program history at Charlotte
Video
Franklin-Eastlake football game postponed, Bel Air-Ysleta canceled
Video
New Mexico State athletics eyes NBA-type bubble while it awaits governor approval to practice
Video
2020 UFG
Living Local
Back to School
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
El Paso Strong
Hispanic Heritage Month
Puppy Picks
2020 Mayorial Candidates
Top Stories
Fred Loya Light Show canceled due to safety concerns
Video
Top Stories
DEA Tip of the Week: National Take Back Day offers opportunity to properly dispose of medications
Video
Top Stories
EPCSO searching for Lower Valley man missing since July
Local volunteer starts fundraiser to give away ‘winter kits’ for the homeless
New report predicts hospital, ICU capacity in El Paso region will exceed in three weeks
Video
Water Tip Wednesday: Keep your pipes clear this season
Video
Studio 9
Promotions
GECU Money Smart Monday
Good Water Guy Giveaway
Bud Light-eria
Rocket Dog’s Dress-Up Showdown
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
#9OT Highlights: Week 4
9 Overtime
Posted:
Oct 23, 2020 / 10:46 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Oct 23, 2020 / 11:23 PM MDT
First Thoughts
Parkland vs El Dorado
El Paso vs Irvin
Bowie vs Andress
Jefferson vs Burges
Chapin vs Hanks
Mountain View vs Riverside
Coach Corner
Pebble Hills vs Americas
Senior Showcase: Devyn Clark
Play of the Week
KTSM Video Center
Up to 3-hour wait reported on Friday at newest El Paso COVID-19 test site
Video
Man suspected of shutting off medical clinic's electricity, destroying $41,000 worth of vaccines
Video
Fred Loya Light Show canceled due to safety concerns
Video
National Take Back Day DEA Tip of the Week
Video
How common is voter fraud?
Video
family of drunk driving victim shares message to community
Video
More El Paso News
Local Sports
#9OT Highlights: Week 4
Video
#9OT Scoreboard: Week 4
Mares making his mark for Locomotive FC
Video
UTEP looks for first Eastern Time Zone win in program history at Charlotte
Video
More Local Sports