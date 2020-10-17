Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Grandfather pleads guilty in cruise ship death
Top Stories
Sun Metro bus involved in Northeast crash
Top Stories
#9OT Highlights: Week 3
Video
Topics selected for next Trump-Biden presidential debate
Video
#9OT Scoreboard: Week 3
Texas unemployment rate rises to 8.3% in September, seven months into economic recession
Weather
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Celina’s Friday Forecast
Top Stories
Weather on the go: A second cold push will provide cooler temperatures Friday
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record heat returns this weekend
Celina’s Thursday Forecast
Weather on the go: Breezy to windy conditions along with a drop in temperature highs are expected
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front arrives Thursday morning
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
Locomotive FC
National Sports
9 Overtime
Top Stories
#9OT Highlights: Week 3
Video
Top Stories
#9OT Scoreboard: Week 3
Top Stories
Southern Miss postpones football game at UTEP due to COVID-19 cases
Video
City ordinance cancelling indoor sports does not apply to high school athletics
Video
UTEP, Locomotive FC can continue to host fans despite new city restrictions
Video
UTEP, New Mexico State basketball begin official practices
Video
2020 UFG
Living Local
Back to School
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
El Paso Strong
Hispanic Heritage Month
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
El Paso shoe cobbler of 64 years gets help from social media during pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Fabens ISD will close for five days
Top Stories
DEA Tip of the Week: Free resources to help students understand dangers of drug use
Video
Three LCPS teachers win New Mexico Association CTE Awards
YISD extends October intersession, TEA waiver approved
City imposes new restrictions to take effect on Friday as COVID-19 cases rise
Studio 9
Promotions
GECU Money Smart Monday
Good Water Guy Giveaway
Bud Light-eria
Rocket Dog’s Dress-Up Showdown
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
#9OT Highlights: Week 3
9 Overtime
by:
Andy Morgan
,
Colin Deaver
,
Andra Litton
Posted:
Oct 16, 2020 / 10:36 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Oct 16, 2020 / 11:02 PM MDT
First Thoughts
Eastwood def. Franklin, 30-26
Austin def. Bel Air, 66-42
Irvin def. Hanks, 56-42
Clint def. Mountain View, 62-0
San Elizario def. Cathedral, 18-13
Crane def. Anthony, 59-0
Senior Showcase: Del Valle’s Joel Serrano
Play of the Week: Clint’s Jesus Rocha
KTSM Video Center
9 Overtime: First Thoughts
Video
Eastwood vs. Franklin
Video
Austin vs. Bel Air
Video
Irvin vs. Hanks
Video
Clint vs. Mountain View
Video
Cathedral vs. San Elizario
Video
More El Paso News
Local Sports
#9OT Highlights: Week 3
Video
#9OT Scoreboard: Week 3
Southern Miss postpones football game at UTEP due to COVID-19 cases
Video
City ordinance cancelling indoor sports does not apply to high school athletics
Video
More Local Sports