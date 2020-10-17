#9OT Highlights: Week 3

First Thoughts

Eastwood def. Franklin, 30-26

Austin def. Bel Air, 66-42

Irvin def. Hanks, 56-42

Clint def. Mountain View, 62-0

San Elizario def. Cathedral, 18-13

Crane def. Anthony, 59-0

Senior Showcase: Del Valle’s Joel Serrano

Play of the Week: Clint’s Jesus Rocha

