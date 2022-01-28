EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tune-in to 9 Overtime every Friday night for high school basketball highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman. It’s the only high school basketball wrap-up show in the Borderland.
Boys High School Basketball
Game of the Week: Canutillo def. Bel Air, 50-44
Parkland def. El Dorado, 46-45
Americas def. Montwood, 47-31
Franklin def. Socorro, 66-27
Chapin def. El Paso High, 78-53
Andress def. Austin, 101-21
Girls High School Basketball
Franklin def. Socorro, 66-26
Pebble Hills def. Coronado, 58-38
Burges def. Bowie, 72-40
Chapin def. El Paso High, 86-25
Andress def. Austin, 78-11
El Dorado def. Parkland, 39-35
Bel Air def. Canutillo, 42-36
San Elizario def. Mountain View, 40-29
