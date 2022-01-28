EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tune-in to 9 Overtime every Friday night for high school basketball highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman. It’s the only high school basketball wrap-up show in the Borderland.

First Thoughts

Boys High School Basketball

Game of the Week: Canutillo def. Bel Air, 50-44

Parkland def. El Dorado, 46-45

Americas def. Montwood, 47-31

Franklin def. Socorro, 66-27

Chapin def. El Paso High, 78-53

Andress def. Austin, 101-21

Girls High School Basketball

Franklin def. Socorro, 66-26

Pebble Hills def. Coronado, 58-38

Burges def. Bowie, 72-40

Chapin def. El Paso High, 86-25

Andress def. Austin, 78-11

El Dorado def. Parkland, 39-35

Bel Air def. Canutillo, 42-36

San Elizario def. Mountain View, 40-29

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.