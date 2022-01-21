9OT high school basketball scores, highlights Jan. 21, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This week’s special edition of 9 Overtime honors the life and legacy of Andress boys basketball head coach Jim Forbes, who died on Friday morning with complications from COVID-19. Forbes was 69.
9 Overtime’s Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman anchor our coverage.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
Remembering the life, legacy of Coach Jim Forbes
Boys High School Basketball
Americas def. Socorro, 54-27
Franklin def. Eastwood, 55-42
El Paso High School def. Bowie, 60-49
Canutillo def. Horizon, 78-64
Girls High School Basketball
Franklin def. Eastwood, 69-35
Burges def. Jefferson, 69-11
Andress def. Irvin, 54-16
Final thoughts
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.