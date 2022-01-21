#9OT high school basketball scores, highlights Jan. 21, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This week’s special edition of 9 Overtime honors the life and legacy of Andress boys basketball head coach Jim Forbes, who died on Friday morning with complications from COVID-19. Forbes was 69.

9 Overtime’s Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman anchor our coverage.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Remembering the life, legacy of Coach Jim Forbes

Boys High School Basketball

Americas def. Socorro, 54-27

Franklin def. Eastwood, 55-42

El Paso High School def. Bowie, 60-49

Canutillo def. Horizon, 78-64

Girls High School Basketball

Franklin def. Eastwood, 69-35

Burges def. Jefferson, 69-11

Andress def. Irvin, 54-16

Final thoughts

