EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tune-in to 9 Overtime every Friday night for high school basketball highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman. It’s the only high school basketball wrap-up show in the Borderland.
First Thoughts
Game of the Week: Chapin (girls) def. Burges, 54-49
Ysleta (Girls) def. Parkland, 41-39
Franklin def. Montwood, 56-32
Americas def. Eastlake, 57-14
Coronado def. Socorro, 46-40
Chapin def. Jefferson, 87-34
Andress def. El Paso High, 44-43
Irvin def. Burges, 40-35
Parkland def. Ysleta, 57-40
Canutillo def. Del Valle, 42-40
Bel Air def. Hanks, 54-42
Play of the Week
Final Thoughts
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.