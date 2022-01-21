#9OT high school basketball scoreboard Jan. 21, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tune in to 9 Overtime on Friday night for high school basketball highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman.

Girls High School Basketball

TeamScoreTeamScore
Andress
Irvin
54
16
Bel Air
El Dorado
25
59
El Paso High School
Bowie
25
38
Chapin
Austin
87
13
Burges
Jefferson
69
11
Montwood
Coronado
28
27
Canutillo
Horizon
47
38

Boys High School Basketball

TeamScoreTeamScore
Franklin
Eastwood
55
42
Burges
Jefferson
41
40
Canutillo
Horizon
78
64
Pebble Hills
Eastlake
53
55
Parkland
Del Valle
45
42
Hanks
Ysleta
60
44
El Dorado
Bel Air
47
48
Socorro
Americas
27
54
Bowie
El Paso High School
49
60

