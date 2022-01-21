9OT high school basketball scoreboard Jan. 21, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tune in to 9 Overtime on Friday night for high school basketball highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
Girls High School Basketball
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Andress
Irvin
|54
16
|Bel Air
El Dorado
|25
59
|El Paso High School
Bowie
|25
38
|Chapin
Austin
|87
13
|Burges
Jefferson
|69
11
|Montwood
Coronado
|28
27
|Canutillo
Horizon
|47
38
Boys High School Basketball
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Franklin
Eastwood
|55
42
|Burges
Jefferson
|41
40
|Canutillo
Horizon
|78
64
|Pebble Hills
Eastlake
|53
55
|Parkland
Del Valle
|45
42
|Hanks
Ysleta
|60
44
|El Dorado
Bel Air
|47
48
|Socorro
Americas
|27
54
|Bowie
El Paso High School
|49
60