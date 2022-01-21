9OT high school basketball scoreboard Jan. 21, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tune in to 9 Overtime on Friday night for high school basketball highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Girls High School Basketball

Team Score Team Score Andress

Irvin

54

16

Bel Air

El Dorado

25

59

El Paso High School

Bowie

25

38

Chapin

Austin

87

13

Burges

Jefferson

69

11

Montwood

Coronado

28

27

Canutillo

Horizon

47

38



Boys High School Basketball