#9OT high school basketball scoreboard Jan. 14, 2022

9 Overtime

by: Luis Barrio

Posted: / Updated:

Girl’s High School Basketball

TEAMSCORE TEAM SCORE
Socorro
Montwood
30
52
(13) Burges
(15) Andress
53
45
(20) Chapin
Irvin
Postponed

Pebble Hills
Franklin
53
56
Americas
Eastwood
55
50
El Dorado
Del Valle
46
34
TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Parkland
Hanks
31
64
(15) Mt. View
Fabens
55
6
(25) San Elizario
Harmony Science Academy
89
12
El Paso High
Austin
32
28
Canutillo
Ysleta
39
43
Riverside
Clint
53
33

Boy’s High School Basketball

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
(22) Americas
Eastwood (GOTW)
39
38
Pebble Hills
Franklin
43
59
(13) Chapin
Irvin
90
28
Burges
Andress
52
54
Parkland
Hanks
64
54
Bel Air
Horizon
81
50
Harmony Science Academy
San Elizario
26
48
(2) Las Cruces
Gadsden
110
30
TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Coronado
Eastlake		59
38
Jefferson
Bowie		50
51
Austin
El Paso High		44
67
Canutillo
Ysleta		61
35

