9OT high school basketball scoreboard Jan. 14, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tune in to 9 Overtime on Friday night for high school basketball highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
Girl’s High School Basketball
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Socorro
Montwood
|30
52
|(13) Burges
(15) Andress
|53
45
|(20) Chapin
Irvin
|Postponed
|Pebble Hills
Franklin
|53
56
|Americas
Eastwood
|55
50
|El Dorado
Del Valle
|46
34
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Parkland
Hanks
|31
64
|(15) Mt. View
Fabens
|55
6
|(25) San Elizario
Harmony Science Academy
|89
12
|El Paso High
Austin
|32
28
|Canutillo
Ysleta
|39
43
|Riverside
Clint
|53
33
Boy’s High School Basketball
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|(22) Americas
Eastwood (GOTW)
|39
38
|Pebble Hills
Franklin
|43
59
|(13) Chapin
Irvin
|90
28
|Burges
Andress
|52
54
|Parkland
Hanks
|64
54
|Bel Air
Horizon
|81
50
|Harmony Science Academy
San Elizario
|26
48
|(2) Las Cruces
Gadsden
|110
30
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Coronado
Eastlake
|59
38
|Jefferson
Bowie
|50
51
|Austin
El Paso High
|44
67
|Canutillo
Ysleta
|61
35
