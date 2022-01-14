9OT high school basketball scoreboard Jan. 14, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tune in to 9 Overtime on Friday night for high school basketball highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman.

Girl’s High School Basketball

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Socorro

Montwood

30

52

(13) Burges

(15) Andress

53

45

(20) Chapin

Irvin

Postponed



Pebble Hills

Franklin

53

56

Americas

Eastwood

55

50

El Dorado

Del Valle

46

34



TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Parkland

Hanks

31

64

(15) Mt. View

Fabens

55

6

(25) San Elizario

Harmony Science Academy

89

12

El Paso High

Austin

32

28

Canutillo

Ysleta

39

43

Riverside

Clint

53

33



Boy’s High School Basketball

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE (22) Americas

Eastwood (GOTW)

39

38

Pebble Hills

Franklin

43

59

(13) Chapin

Irvin

90

28

Burges

Andress

52

54

Parkland

Hanks

64

54

Bel Air

Horizon

81

50

Harmony Science Academy

San Elizario

26

48

(2) Las Cruces

Gadsden

110

30



TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Coronado

Eastlake 59

38

Jefferson

Bowie 50

51

Austin

El Paso High 44

67

Canutillo

Ysleta 61

35



