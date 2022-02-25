EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s gold ball season. Tune-in to 9 Overtime for all your high school basketball playoff scores and highlights with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, and Sam Guzman. It’s the only high school basketball wrap-up show in the Borderland.

Play of the Week

Americas def. Byron Nelson, 55-44 (Trail Blazers advance to 6A Regional Quarterfinals)

Chapin def. Amarillo Tascosa, 57-53 (Huskies advance to 5A Regional Quarterfinals)

Amarillo Palo Duro def. Parkland, 89-57 (Matadors Eliminated)

Canyon Randall def. Andress, 44-41 (Eagles eliminated)

Amarillo High def. Canutillo, 41-22 (Eagles eliminated)

Las Cruces girls def. Organ Mountain, 64-55 (Bulldawgs win District 3-5A championship)

