9OT Game of the Week: Riverside vs. Ysleta in “Battle of Texas 20”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school football season enters Week 3 in the state of Texas and the action is heating up. It’s rivalry week in the Lower Valley as the Ysleta Indians host the Riverside Rangers in the 9 Overtime Game of the Week on Friday night at Hutchins Stadium.

The Riverside-Ysleta rivalry has been coined the “Battle of Texas 20” and consists of a traveling trophy.

Riverside has been nothing short of impressive in their first two games of the season. The Rangers opened the year with a 63-12 win over El Paso High, and followed that up with a 54-7 win over Cathedral in Week 2. Junior running back Jose Guardado has led the charge with 523 rushing yards and six touchdowns in those two wins, and is expected to be heavily involved in head coach Gary Recoder’s offense.

Ysleta also comes into this game a perfect 2-0 with one-point wins over Clovis (NM) and Socorro, respectively. The Indians beat the Wildcats in their opener, 34-33, followed by a 35-34 win over the Bulldogs last week. Head coach Joe Martinez has leaned on his senior quarterback, Damian Contreras, to lead the offense. Contreras has thrown for 570 yards and six touchdowns in Ysleta’s two wins.

