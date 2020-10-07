9OT Game of the Week: Americas vs. Eastlake

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Something has to give in this week’s 9 Overtime Game of the Week — Eastlake hosting Americas in a Week 2 showdown from the SISD Student Activities Complex (SAC).

This week’s #9OT Game of the Week takes us back to the SAC. Americas (1-0) vs. Eastlake (1-0) in a District 1-6A showdown. Will the Trail Blazers continue to run the show, or will the Falcons get a statement win in their move to 6A? #txhsfb @SocorroISD pic.twitter.com/9gdPoiIiOP — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) October 6, 2020

Americas, coached by Patrick Melton, captured the District 1-6A championship last season and returns arguably the best offensive and defensive players in the city. Senior running back Aaron Dumas and senior defensive end Dylan Kemp lead the Trail Blazers on and off the field. Dumas broke several city rushing records in 2019 and Kemp ranked second in the nation with 31.0 sacks.

Eastlake is making its first appearance in Class 6A this season. The Falcons have one of the more explosive offenses in the city with senior quarterback Orion Olivas calling the shots. Senior wide receiver Matt Jones also returns for Eastlake and you can expect head coach Ruben Rodriguez to push the tempo.

The Trail Blazers escaped Week 1 with a 28-20 win over Del Valle and Eastlake dominated in their 59-25 win over Parkland.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the SAC. Highlights and postgame reaction will air on the award-winning 9 Overtime at 10:15 p.m.