EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is underway after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023

TEAM FINAL TEAM FINAL SANTA TERESA 0 JEFFERSON 0 MAYFIELD 53 CHAPIN 49 EASTLAKE 20 MONTWOOD 41

Friday, Oct. 6, 2023

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE EASTWOOD 7:30 P.M. EL DORADO 7 P.M. AMERICAS CORONADO PEBBLE HILLS 21 1ST QTR DEL VALLE 7 P.M. SOCORRO 0 PARKLAND HORIZON 7 P.M. BEL AIR 7 P.M. HANKS YSLETA ANDRESS 7 P.M. CANUTILLO 7 P.M. EL PASO BURGES IRVIN 7 P.M. SAN ELIZARIO 7 P.M. RIVERSIDE AUSTIN FORT STOCKTON 6 P.M. MOUNTAIN VIEW 7 P.M. CLINT FABENS CHRISTOVAL 6 P.M. HOBBS 7 P.M. ANTHONY CENTENNIAL LAS CRUCES 7 P.M. ORGAN MOUNTAIN 7 P.M. ALAMOGORDO CARLSBAD CHAPARRAL 7 P.M. CATHEDRAL

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023