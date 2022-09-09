EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week three after two games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night.
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Americas
|40 F
|Coronado
|23 F
|Montwood
|37 F
|Franklin
|57 F
|Eastwood
|22 F
|El Dorado
|Pebble Hills
|40 F
|Eastlake
|Del Valle
|Parkland 14
|Andress 13
|Burges
|El Paso 7
|Riverside 6
|San Elizario
|Jefferson 7
|Canutillo 7
|Bowie
|Austin
|Ysleta 7
|Irvin
|Bel Air
|Hanks 7
|Chaparral
|Fort Stockton 25
|Gasden
|Horizon
|Clint
|Seminole 33
|Fabens
|Mountain View 7
|Cathedral
|Centennial
|Hatch Valley
|Mayfield
|Anthony
|Organ Mountain
|Santa Teresa
|Rio Rancho 7
|Cobre