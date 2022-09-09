EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week three after two games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night.

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Americas40 FCoronado23 F
Montwood37 FFranklin57 F
Eastwood22 FEl Dorado
Pebble Hills40 FEastlake
Del ValleParkland 14
Andress 13Burges
El Paso 7Riverside 6
San ElizarioJefferson 7
Canutillo 7Bowie
AustinYsleta 7
IrvinBel Air
Hanks 7Chaparral
Fort Stockton 25Gasden
HorizonClint
Seminole 33Fabens
Mountain View 7Cathedral
CentennialHatch Valley
MayfieldAnthony
Organ MountainSanta Teresa
Rio Rancho 7Cobre