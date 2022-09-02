EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week two after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night.
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Organ Mountain
|28
|Mayfield
|0F
|Americas
|27
|Odessa
|49F
|Bel Air
|48
|Socorro
|0F
|Santa Teresa
|21
|Lovington
|0 1st
|Anthony
|Hot Springs
|Horizon
|12
|Bowie
|6 1st
|Canutillo
|29
|Coronado
|7 2nd
|Las Cruces
|7
|Eastwood
|28 2nd
|Chapin
|3
|El Dorado
|0 1st
|Hanks
|7
|El Paso
|10 1st
|Andress
|0
|Franklin
|13 2nd
|Alamogordo
|17
|Gadsden
|6 2nd
|Jefferson
|3
|Irvin
|0
|Centennial
|7
|La Cueva
|7 1st
|Cathedral
|Mountain View
|Austin
|7
|Parkland
|0 2nd
|Dell Valle
|13
|Pebble Hills
|50F
|Eastlake
|0
|Rio Rancho
|13 2nd
|Burges
|7
|Riverside
|20 2nd
|Montwood
|28
|San Angelo Central
|35 3rd
|Pecos
|San Elizario
|Fabens
|Tornillo
|Clint
|21
|Ysleta
|6 Half