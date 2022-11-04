EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The final week of the regular season for high school football is finally here after one game took place on Thursday night. Games continue Friday night. New Mexico has officially started their first week of playoffs.

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Franklin42 FMountain View
El Dorado24 FPecos
ClintFort Stockton
MonahansFabens
AndressAnthony
ChapinOzona
EastlakeSocorro
EastwoodAmericas
MontwoodJefferson
CoronadoBurges
El PasoBowie
CanutilloRiverside
IrvinDel Valle
AustinBel Air
HorizonHanks
ParklandYsleta
(Game canceled)
TornilloSanta Teresa
Odessa CompassMayfield