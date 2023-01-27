EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school basketball season in El Paso continues to be underway with over 20 games taking place on Friday night.
BOYS
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Franklin
|50 F
|Socorro
|36 F
|Eastlake
|34 F
|Eastwood
|66 F
|
|
|
|
|Montwood
|58 F
|Americas
|38 F
|Pebble Hills
|47 F
|El Dorado
|32 F
|
|
|
|
|Burges
|44 F
|Canutillo
|51 F
|Chapin
|64 F
|Andress
|65 F
|
|
|
|
|Jefferson
|Del Valle
|59 F
|El Paso
|Parkland
|64 F
|Horizon
|60 F
|Bel Air
|51 F
|Hanks
|70 F
|Ysleta
|42 F
|Cathedral
|43 F
|Austin
|Harmony
|47 F
|San Elizario
|Mountain View
|29 F
|Tornillo
|66 F
|Riverside
|54 F
|Kermit
|33 F
GIRLS
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Franklin
|99 F
|Socorro
|Eastlake
|30 F
|Eastwood
|
|
|
|
|Montwood
|Americas
|48 F
|Pebble Hills
|El Dorado
|50 F
|
|
|
|
|Burges
|Canutillo
|Chapin
|Andress
|
|
|
|
|Del Valle
|Bel Air
|49 F
|Parkland
|Ysleta
|19 F
|Horizon
|Mountain View
|Hanks
|Riverside
|Bowie
|22 F
|Santa Teresa
|Irvin
|48 F
|Austin
|Jefferson
|El Paso