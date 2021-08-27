9OT 2021 scores, highlights: Week 1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 1 of the high school football season is officially in the books and the 9 Overtime crew is back for another season to highlight the action.
Highlight of the week
Game of the Week Canutillo High School defeats Burges High School 29-22
Midland Christian defeats Americas High School 42-7
Midland High School defeats Montwood High School 48-24
Odessa Permian High School defeats Pebble Hills High School 26-15
Monahans High School Football defeats Clint High School 49-17
Eastwood High School beats Parkland High School 35-20
Franklin vs. Rio Rancho Cleveland delayed
Del Valle High School defeats Coronado High School 27-7
Austin High School Football defeats Horizon High School 32-14
Fort Stockton High School defeats Bowie High School 32-21
Riverside High School defeats El Paso High School 63-12
Santa Teresa High School defeats Fabens High School 26-12
Anthony High School defeats San Elizario High School 41-0
Cathedral High School defeats Tornillo High School 47-0
Organ Mountain High School defeats Deming High School 14-0
Cibola High School defeats Las Cruces 26-7
Gadsden High School defeats Chaparral High School 52-0
Ruidoso High School defeats Mountain View High School 35-28
Jefferson High School defeats Alpine High School 44-27