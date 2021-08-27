9OT 2021 scores, highlights: Week 1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 1 of the high school football season is officially in the books and the 9 Overtime crew is back for another season to highlight the action.

Highlight of the week

Game of the Week Canutillo High School defeats Burges High School 29-22

Midland Christian defeats Americas High School 42-7

Midland High School defeats Montwood High School 48-24

Odessa Permian High School defeats Pebble Hills High School 26-15

Monahans High School Football defeats Clint High School 49-17

Eastwood High School beats Parkland High School 35-20

Franklin vs. Rio Rancho Cleveland delayed

Del Valle High School defeats Coronado High School 27-7

Austin High School Football defeats Horizon High School 32-14

Fort Stockton High School defeats Bowie High School 32-21

Riverside High School defeats El Paso High School 63-12

Santa Teresa High School defeats Fabens High School 26-12

Anthony High School defeats San Elizario High School 41-0

Cathedral High School defeats Tornillo High School 47-0

Organ Mountain High School defeats Deming High School 14-0

Cibola High School defeats Las Cruces 26-7

Gadsden High School defeats Chaparral High School 52-0

Ruidoso High School defeats Mountain View High School 35-28

Jefferson High School defeats Alpine High School 44-27