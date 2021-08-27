#9OT 2021 Scoreboard: Week 1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is officially underway after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night.

TEAMFINALTEAMFINAL
Andress 42Parkland20
Chapin 13Eastwood35
Hanks27Franklin32 (4)
Irvin49Rio Rancho Cleveland35
Bel Air21Del Valle27
Socorro6Coronado7
Midland Christian42Horizon14
Americas7Austin32
Pebble Hills15 Fort Stockton32
Permian26Bowie21
Montwood24
Midland High School48
Jefferson44 Canutillo29
Alpine27Burges22
Monahans49 El Paso High12
Clint17Riverside63
TEAMFINALTEAMFINAL
Santa Teresa26San Elizario0
Fabens12Anthony41
Mountain View28 Cathedral47
Ruidoso35Tornillo0
Deming0 (DEL)Las Cruces21 (4)
Organ Mountain14Cibola33
Gadsden52El Dorado14
Chaparral0Eastlake48

