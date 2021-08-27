9OT 2021 Scoreboard: Week 1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is officially underway after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night.
|TEAM
|FINAL
|TEAM
|FINAL
|Andress
|42
|Parkland
|20
|Chapin
|13
|Eastwood
|35
|Hanks
|27
|Franklin
|32 (4)
|Irvin
|49
|Rio Rancho Cleveland
|35
|Bel Air
|21
|Del Valle
|27
|Socorro
|6
|Coronado
|7
|Midland Christian
|42
|Horizon
|14
|Americas
|7
|Austin
|32
|Pebble Hills
|15
|Fort Stockton
|32
|Permian
|26
|Bowie
|21
|Montwood
|24
|Midland High School
|48
|Jefferson
|44
|Canutillo
|29
|Alpine
|27
|Burges
|22
|Monahans
|49
|El Paso High
|12
|Clint
|17
|Riverside
|63
|TEAM
|FINAL
|TEAM
|FINAL
|Santa Teresa
|26
|San Elizario
|0
|Fabens
|12
|Anthony
|41
|Mountain View
|28
|Cathedral
|47
|Ruidoso
|35
|Tornillo
|0
|Deming
|0 (DEL)
|Las Cruces
|21 (4)
|Organ Mountain
|14
|Cibola
|33
|Gadsden
|52
|El Dorado
|14
|Chaparral
|0
|Eastlake
|48